 VIDEO: Elderly Man Dies By Suicide After Jumping In Front Of Train At Tagore Garden Metro Station In Delhi
VIDEO: Elderly Man Dies By Suicide After Jumping In Front Of Train At Tagore Garden Metro Station In Delhi

There are reports that a retired employee from the National Informatics Centre (NIC) allegedly jumped in front of the moving train and committed suicide. The Delhi Metro officials stated that the services were temporarily affected due to the incident, however, the services were restored later.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Saturday, October 12, 2024, 09:20 PM IST
Elderly Man Dies By Suicide After Jumping In Front Of Train | X

The incident occurred on Friday (October 11) evening on platform number 2 at the Tagore Garden Metro Station

The incident occurred on Friday (October 11) evening on platform number 2 at the Tagore Garden Metro Station and the deceased has been identified as 60-year-old Chandraprakash Dabhar who was a resident of Subhash Nagar. There are also reports that the man was mentally stressed and was under depression for the past few months. The incident was caught on the CCTV cameras installed at the railway station. The man can be seen in the video jumping in front of the train and ending his life.

A video of the authorities carrying the dead body of the victim has surfaced on the internet and it can also be seen in the video that a huge crowd has gathered on the station to witness the incident. The reason behind the victim taking the extreme step is not ascertained yet.

The police reached the spot on receiving the information about the incident and took the dead body in their custody. They have sent the dead body for post-mortem to DDU Hospital. His family was informed about the incident. The police have initiated an investigation into the matter and are probing the reason behind the suicide committed by the man.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here:

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines

