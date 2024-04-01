Video: Elderly Couple Sent Flying Into Air After Being Hit By Speeding Car In Punjab's Muktsar

X

In a horrific incident, a speeding car rammed into an elderly couple standing on the roadside in Punjab's Muktsar. The footage of the incident, captured on a nearby CCTV surfaced on social media, soon after which, people demanded strict action against the accused.

The video of the incident, posted on X, shows the exact moment when the car, a white-coloured Santro, hit the couple which sent them flying into the air. The video further shows the car driver ramming into a motorcycle after hitting the couple.

Watch the video here:

Visuals from Muktsar, Punjab, where an elderly couple standing on the road was badly hit by a Santro car. pic.twitter.com/hEkGdt8uPj — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) March 31, 2024

Efforts underway to nab the driver

As per news reports, the couple was rushed to a hospital where their condition is said to be critical however, reports indicate that they are out of danger. Other than the couple seen in the video, a few more, including the biker, have been undergoing treatment as the car hit them soon after hitting the couple.

Reports suggest that the Punjab police have formed a team to investigate the incident and efforts are underway to nab the absconding Santro driver.