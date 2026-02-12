Video: 'Drunk' Woman Falls From Escalator At Ghaziabad Mall

A video showing a woman falling from an escalator at the Habitat Centre Mall in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad has gone viral on social media, drawing widespread attention and raising questions about safety measures at the shopping complex.

The incident reportedly occurred around 11 pm when the woman, believed to be intoxicated, lost her balance while using the escalator and fell. A youth accompanying her can be seen in the video repeatedly attempting to steady her as she struggled to maintain balance.

Moments after the fall, bystanders rushed to assist the woman, while mall security personnel promptly shut down the escalator to prevent further risk. It remains unclear whether the woman sustained serious injuries.

The viral footage has triggered mixed reactions online. While some users blamed the woman’s condition for the mishap, others questioned whether a technical fault in the escalator may have contributed to the fall. The incident has sparked a broader conversation about visitor safety and emergency preparedness in crowded commercial spaces.

Authorities or mall management have not yet issued an official statement regarding the episode. However, the incident has intensified scrutiny over safety protocols, especially during late-night hours when footfall may be lower but risks remain.

Further details are awaited as the video continues to circulate widely across social media platforms.