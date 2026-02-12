 Video: 'Drunk' Woman Falls From Escalator At Ghaziabad Mall
A woman allegedly under the influence fell from an escalator at Indirapuram’s Habitat Centre Mall in Ghaziabad around 11 pm, with the incident captured on video and widely shared online. Bystanders helped her while security halted the escalator. The episode has sparked debate over escalator safety, with users posting mixed reactions.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, February 12, 2026, 01:55 PM IST
article-image

A video showing a woman falling from an escalator at the Habitat Centre Mall in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad has gone viral on social media, drawing widespread attention and raising questions about safety measures at the shopping complex.

The incident reportedly occurred around 11 pm when the woman, believed to be intoxicated, lost her balance while using the escalator and fell. A youth accompanying her can be seen in the video repeatedly attempting to steady her as she struggled to maintain balance.

Moments after the fall, bystanders rushed to assist the woman, while mall security personnel promptly shut down the escalator to prevent further risk. It remains unclear whether the woman sustained serious injuries.

The viral footage has triggered mixed reactions online. While some users blamed the woman’s condition for the mishap, others questioned whether a technical fault in the escalator may have contributed to the fall. The incident has sparked a broader conversation about visitor safety and emergency preparedness in crowded commercial spaces.

Planning To Apply For UPSC IES/ISS 2026? Check Step-By-Step Application Process Here
'Aao Bhai, Kaun Hai Photo Wala?': Virat Kohli Shows Fun Side At Mumbai Airport, Fans Thrilled By His Banter; Video
HAL Q3 FY26 Profit Surges 29.6% YoY To ₹1,867 Crore, Revenue Up 10.65% To ₹7,699 Crore
'Let's Not Hide Behind Curtains Of Ignorance...': Taapsee Pannu Urges People To Watch 'Rooted Real Stories' Ahead Of Assi Release
Authorities or mall management have not yet issued an official statement regarding the episode. However, the incident has intensified scrutiny over safety protocols, especially during late-night hours when footfall may be lower but risks remain.

Further details are awaited as the video continues to circulate widely across social media platforms.

