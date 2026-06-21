Video: 'Drunk' Woman, Creates Late-Night Ruckus In Meerut, Booked With 2 Others

A woman allegedly under the influence of alcohol created a late-night commotion on a road in Meerut's Sardhana area, leading to police intervention and action against her and two accompanying men.

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According to police, local residents alerted authorities after the woman was seen creating a disturbance on the roadside with two men. When officers reached the spot, she allegedly continued the unruly behaviour and repeatedly argued with the police personnel.

Officials said the woman appeared to be heavily intoxicated and refused to calm down despite repeated attempts by the police to pacify her. She also allegedly misbehaved with bystanders and raised her hand at some people present at the scene.

As police questioned the two men accompanying her, the woman reportedly became more agitated, used abusive language and attempted to scuffle with the officers. The incident drew a crowd of onlookers as the drama unfolded in the middle of the road.

After repeated warnings failed to restore order, police took all three individuals to the police station. Their vehicles were seized, and proceedings were initiated against them under Section 151 of the Code of Criminal Procedure for breach of peace.

Sardhana Circle Officer Ashutosh said the woman, a resident of Lisari Gate, was allegedly intoxicated and had created a public disturbance while also misbehaving with police personnel. One of the two men accompanying her is a resident of Nanu in Sardhana, while the other is from Mawana. All three have been booked, and both vehicles involved have been seized.