VIDEO: Drunk Man Walks Naked With Knife, Creates Ruckus In Front Of Police Station; Terrorises People In AP's Krishna

Naked man in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district creates ruckus | X

In a terrifying incident, a drunk man in a stark naked state, with blood all over his body, walked inside the premises of a police station in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district. The sheer sight of the person lying naked and bleeding in the middle of the road terrified people and commuters to no end.

That it was all happening in front of a police station was both surprising and shocking for everyone. He belligerently goes inside the police station and sits on a chair near the police post.

According to local reports, the man has been identified as Shiva and he was also having a knife in his hand while he was roaming and walking naked in front of the police station in Challapally.

Disclaimer: The below video contains graphic visuals. Viewers' discretion advised.

The report also said that the man was injured following a fight in Komala Nagar's tents. He then started roaming naked in the area and reached the police station.

After going to the police station, he entered inside the premises of the police station and was seen trying to talk to a policeman. However, after no one entertained him, he came out on the road.

Once out on the road, he sat down in the middle of the road, and was bleeding profusely. One of the persons also came close to him trying to put a cloth on his body.

Later, the man was controlled and his family members were informed after police was able to learn about his background. The man has been admitted to a hospital for injuries as he was severely wounded. He is currently undergoing treatment. However, the video of him creating nuisance in front of the police station has gone viral on the social media.