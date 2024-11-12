Video: Drunk Man Drives Mahindra Thar On Railway Track In Jaipur For Making Reel, Flees Spot As Cops Arrive

@Dpk_Dogiyal11

A drunk man was on Monday arrested for driving his car, a Mahindra Thar, on a railway track to make a social media reel in Rajasthan’s Jaipur.

As per reports, during the act, his car got stuck when he tried to take it off the tracks on seeing an approaching goods train. Seeing a car on the track the loco pilot stopped the train in time to prevent any mishap.

In a purported video of the incident which is currently going viral on social media, the man can be seen trying to remove the car from the tracks as locals along with police officials watch. After locals helped the man to pull out his car, he quickly reserved the vehicle to get onto the road and fled the scene.

As per reports, the man hit three persons while trying to flee. He was later arrested after a high-speed chase. The Mahindra Thar has been seized by the police.

As the craze of making reels in India is at its peak, many people across the country have been killed or severely injured while attempting dangerous stunts to attract views on social media.