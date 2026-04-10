Video: Drama On Varanasi’s Rajghat Bridge Ends In Tragedy As Youth Dies After Jump

A youth died after jumping into the Ganga River from the Rajghat Bridge in Varanasi on Friday, following a dramatic rescue attempt by police and disaster response teams.

According to officials, the youth climbed onto the Rajghat Bridge and created a commotion for nearly an hour, repeatedly threatening to jump into the river. Personnel from the local police and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) tried to persuade him to come down safely, but he refused to cooperate and continued issuing threats to jump.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Considering the seriousness of the situation, an NDRF jawan climbed onto the bridge in an attempt to rescue the youth. However, as the rescuer approached him, the youth slapped the jawan and suddenly leapt into the Ganga River.

Divers from the NDRF, who had been positioned below the bridge in anticipation of such a move, immediately jumped into action and pulled the youth out of the water. He was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. However, he later died after water entered his lungs, officials said.

Police from the Adampur Police Station are currently working to establish the identity of the deceased youth, which remains unknown.