 Dramatic Video! Moments After Boyfriend Slaps Her, Woman Jumps In Ganges In Varanasi; Rescued
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HomeIndiaDramatic Video! Moments After Boyfriend Slaps Her, Woman Jumps In Ganges In Varanasi; Rescued

Dramatic Video! Moments After Boyfriend Slaps Her, Woman Jumps In Ganges In Varanasi; Rescued

A young woman attempted suicide by jumping into the Ganga River at Bhadaeni Ghat in Varanasi after being slapped by her boyfriend during an argument. Alert boatmen rescued her safely. The incident, captured on video, caused panic among onlookers. Police have not registered a complaint, while authorities contacted her family citing mental stress.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Wednesday, April 08, 2026, 02:27 PM IST
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A young woman allegedly attempted suicide by jumping into the Ganga River after being slapped by her boyfriend during an argument at Bhadaeni Ghat in Varanasi on Tuesday night, triggering panic among people present at the site.

According to reports, the incident occurred at around 9 pm when the couple was sitting on the ghat steps. A heated argument reportedly broke out between them over an undisclosed issue. During the dispute, the youth allegedly slapped the woman, leaving her deeply upset.

Moments later, the woman suddenly got up, walked towards the river, and jumped into the water, shocking onlookers. The entire sequence was captured on a mobile phone by a person present at the ghat, and the video has since gone viral on social media.

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As panic spread among those present, some people raised an alarm, drawing the attention of nearby boatmen. Showing quick response, the boatmen immediately jumped into the river and managed to rescue the woman safely. Witnesses said she appeared extremely frightened after being pulled out but gradually regained composure.

Following the incident, both the youth and the woman reportedly left the spot, leaving the exact details of their conversation unclear. No formal police complaint has been registered so far. However, local authorities have contacted the woman’s family, who stated that she had been under mental stress.

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