Video: Delhi Constable Arrested For Allegedly Assaulting Ex-Girlfriend On Gurugram Road

A Delhi Police constable has been arrested after allegedly assaulting his former girlfriend on a road in Gurugram, an incident that was captured on CCTV and widely circulated on social media. A local court has since rejected the accused's bail application.

The accused, identified as Ronit Yadav, is posted at a Delhi Metro station and hails from Indirapuram in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district. According to police and the victim's complaint, the incident took place in Sector 56's Jalvayu Vihar area.

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Viral CCTV footage purportedly shows Yadav attacking the woman in public. The videos also show him scuffling with a passerby who intervened to help the victim. Reports suggest the accused was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the assault.

The victim, a BBA student at a Delhi college, had reportedly been in a relationship with Yadav but ended it due to his alleged behaviour. She told police that between 5 am and 6 am on the day of the incident, the accused attempted to force his way into her residence and allegedly threatened her mother and minor sister. The woman was attending a function at the time and was informed of the incident by her family.

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The complaint further states that Yadav later rammed the gate of the residential society with his Thar SUV. The victim also alleged that he had assaulted her in September 2025. Although she had filed a complaint then, she later withdrew it due to alleged threats from him.

Yadav is currently lodged in Bondsi Jail while the investigation continues.