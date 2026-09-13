Video: Delhi Building Tilts Suddenly In Gandhi Nagar, Entire Structure Evacuated

Panic gripped East Delhi’s Gandhi Nagar area after a four-storey building suddenly developed a tilt, prompting authorities to evacuate the entire structure as a precautionary measure. The area around the building has also been cordoned off to prevent people from going near the potentially dangerous structure.

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A team from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), along with police and fire department personnel, reached the spot after receiving information about the incident. Officials inspected the building and initiated further action.

Former mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal, who visited the site, said he noticed a crack between two houses and found that one of the buildings had tilted slightly.

“I had reached the spot after receiving information. There, I saw that there was a crack between two houses. One house had also tilted slightly. Teams from the municipal corporation, police and fire department also reached the spot,” Aggarwal told news agency IANS.

He said officials found that the building posed a risk of collapse and subsequently ordered its evacuation. According to Aggarwal, the structure was vacated in time and its owner was also served a notice.

“The building can collapse anytime and there could be a major accident,” the former mayor said.

Commenting on action against illegal constructions and dilapidated buildings in Delhi, Aggarwal said the move was necessary but came late. He questioned how five- and six-storey buildings could be constructed without municipal officials noticing them.

“The question is, a five- or six-storey house is not built in a day. But when these were being constructed, where were the municipal corporation officials sleeping? The fifth and sixth floors were built only because of the connivance of officials,” he said.

The incident comes days after a building collapse in Delhi’s Satya Niketan area on September 6 left at least seven people dead. The building was being used as a paying guest accommodation for boys.