After Delhi Building Collapse, Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai Orders Immediate Safety Audits Of Hostels, PGs, Schools And Coaching Centres |

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Thursday directed officials to immediately inspect and conduct safety audits of hostels, paying guest (PG) accommodations, coaching centres, schools and large educational buildings in the wake of a building collapse in Delhi earlier this week.

A 20-year-old student from Chhattisgarh's Durg district was among seven killed in the building collapse in Delhi's Satya Niketan area on September 6.

Addressing a high-level review meeting of divisional commissioners, inspector general of police, collectors, superintendents of police and senior officials through video conference from his official residence here, Sai said the safety of students and citizens is the government's top priority.

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"Administrative responsibility is not limited to taking action after an incident. It is also our responsibility to identify potential risks in advance and eliminate them. Immediate inspections and safety audits must be conducted for hostels, PGs, coaching centres, schools, and large educational buildings across all districts.," an official release quoted Sai as saying in the meeting.

Wherever safety-related deficiencies are identified, necessary improvements must be ensured within specified timelines, Sai said while directing collectors and SPs to personally monitor the exercise regularly and ensure effective implementation of the directives at the ground level.

The CM also directed officials to assess the condition of old and dilapidated buildings in schools, libraries, hostels and other public places.

Buildings found to be in a risky condition or posing a threat to human life should be identified and immediate necessary action should be taken, he said.

Sai stressed the need for continuous monitoring instead of taking action only after complaints or accidents, particularly at institutions frequented by children and students.

Sai also directed the excise department, police and district administrations to launch a coordinated campaign against the manufacture, sale, storage and transportation of illicit and adulterated liquor, the release said.

He asked officials to conduct joint raids in areas where illegal liquor production, storage, sale or adulteration is suspected and ensure stringent legal action against those found involved.

Recently, 15 people died after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Sagar district in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh.

Sai warned that accountability would be fixed and strict action taken against officials found negligent or indifferent in implementing government directives.

He directed all collectors and SPs to begin implementing the instructions immediately and regularly review the action taken in their respective districts.

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