'Will Respond In Netaji's Language': West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari On Kashmir Slogans At Jadavpur University | IANS

Kolkata: Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday at the state Assembly mentioned that the state government would respond in the language of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose rather than Mahatma Gandhi if slogans demanding freedom for Kashmir are raised in Jadavpur University (JU).

“JU will get Rs 1,300 crore in grants but if any one raise slogans like ‘Bharat Ke Tukde Honge’ then they will receive strict medicines,” said Adhikari.

Notably, a special session of the Assembly was called as the state government introduced a Bill that would allow teaching and non-teaching employees to be transferred between state universities.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari later addressing a press conference from the state secretariat Nabanna urged all the schools to involve students and their families in a lamp-lighting programme on September 17 as a part of the birthday celebration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Bengal would observe a series of programmes from September 17 to October 10. The main celebrations will commemorate 25 years of Modi’s public service, which will complete on October 7. The lamp lighting programme is called ‘Ashirbader Diya’ to show gratitude towards our Prime Minister,” said Adhikari.

Adhikari said Kolkata would host the main event and lamps will be there along the Ganga.

Besides government and heritage buildings, including the Victoria Memorial, Nabanna and Writers’ Buildings, the Kalighat temple will also be illuminated.