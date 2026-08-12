Video: Cow Dies After Being Hit By Doctor’s Scorpio In UP's Badaun; Angry Mob Assaults Driver

A new video has surfaced in connection with the death of a cow after it was hit by a government doctor’s Scorpio in Badaun’s Myau area, showing the animal trapped underneath the SUV and locals attempting to rescue it.

The footage shows Dr Rahul Siddharth, Medical Officer In-Charge (MOIC) of Usawan Community Health Centre, seated in the driver’s seat while the cow lies trapped beneath the vehicle. Several people can be seen lifting one side of the Scorpio to pull the animal out. At one point, the vehicle appears at risk of overturning during the rescue effort.

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Following the incident, an angry mob assaulted the doctor and vandalised Siddharth's SUV before he was rescued by the local police. Villagers had accused him of driving under the influence of alcohol. However, a medico-legal examination conducted by police reportedly found no alcohol in his system.

Siddharth had been on medical leave since May and had returned to duty on Tuesday. After completing his joining formalities before the Chief Medical Officer, he was travelling to the Usawan CHC when the accident occurred near Myau at around 2pm. Police said the cow suddenly came in front of the vehicle.

The injured cow later died. However, its body was buried without a post-mortem examination, raising questions over the police response. A post-mortem could have helped establish the cause of death and the extent of its injuries.

Police have initiated preventive action for disturbing the peace against four people. Station House Officer Madhav Singh Bisht said no complaint has yet been received from the doctor.

PFA president Vikendra Sharma called the action one-sided and demanded an impartial probe into the incident, including the cow’s death.