Video: Constable Dragged 3 Km On Bonnet By Gutka Smuggler On Bengaluru–Hosur Highway

In a shocking incident near the Tamil Nadu–Karnataka border, a head constable was dragged on the bonnet of a speeding car for more than three kilometres after trying to stop a vehicle suspected of transporting banned substances. The incident took place at the Jujuvadi police checkpost during routine inspections.

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According to police, when officers signalled the car to halt, the driver suddenly accelerated, hitting Head Constable Rajiv Gandhi and forcing him onto the bonnet. Instead of stopping, the driver sped along the National Highway, with the officer clinging on as terrified motorists watched.

After an emergency alert was issued, a team led by Hosur SIPCOT Police Inspector Syed Mubarak launched a chase. With help from the public, the vehicle was intercepted near the Hosur Dargah area. During the confrontation, the suspect allegedly attempted to ram the police again, leaving the constable with a fracture.

The driver, identified as 34-year-old Yarab Pasha from Kalegunda in Hosur, was arrested. Police recovered 390 kg of banned gutka and 48 packets of liquor believed to be sourced from Karnataka. The accused is in custody as investigators probe the wider smuggling network behind the operation.