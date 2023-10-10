(VIDEO) Chandigarh Chemist Shop Employees Attack Each Other With Chairs & Bricks Over Customer Attraction Bid

Employees of various chemist shops engaged in a brawl triggered by fierce bid to attract customers in Sector 11 of Chandigarh. A video of the incident went viral on Tuesday.

The video showed several employees violently attacking one another with bricks, stones and chairs. According to the video, the issue escalated after the employees began calling out to potential customers, promising better deals and services at their stores. Within minutes, the situation took a violent turn as individuals resorted to using any available objects, including bricks, stones, and chairs, as weapons.

At one point, a man fallen on the ground was kicked by an attacker, while other ran around with chairs to hit each other. It is not clear how many people were injured in the skirmish. However, no life-threatening wounds were reported.

