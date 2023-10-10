 (VIDEO) Chandigarh Chemist Shop Employees Attack Each Other With Chairs & Bricks Over Customer Attraction Bid
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia(VIDEO) Chandigarh Chemist Shop Employees Attack Each Other With Chairs & Bricks Over Customer Attraction Bid

(VIDEO) Chandigarh Chemist Shop Employees Attack Each Other With Chairs & Bricks Over Customer Attraction Bid

At one point, a man fallen on the ground was kicked by an attacker, while other ran around with chairs to hit each other.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 10, 2023, 09:48 PM IST
article-image

Employees of various chemist shops engaged in a brawl triggered by fierce bid to attract customers in Sector 11 of Chandigarh. A video of the incident went viral on Tuesday.

The video showed several employees violently attacking one another with bricks, stones and chairs. According to the video, the issue escalated after the employees began calling out to potential customers, promising better deals and services at their stores. Within minutes, the situation took a violent turn as individuals resorted to using any available objects, including bricks, stones, and chairs, as weapons.

Watch the video below

At one point, a man fallen on the ground was kicked by an attacker, while other ran around with chairs to hit each other. It is not clear how many people were injured in the skirmish. However, no life-threatening wounds were reported.

Read Also
WATCH: Uncle Dances To Popular Haryanvi Song 'Raat Mein Neend Na Aave' In Train; Video Goes Viral
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chhattisgarh: Delay In Finalising First List Creates Confusion, Tension Among Congress Aspirants

Chhattisgarh: Delay In Finalising First List Creates Confusion, Tension Among Congress Aspirants

Punjab: Chandigarh Police Use Water Cannons, Detain SAD Leaders As Protests Intensify Over SYL Issue

Punjab: Chandigarh Police Use Water Cannons, Detain SAD Leaders As Protests Intensify Over SYL Issue

West Bengal: 2 Rallies Held To Protest HC Verdict On Kamduni Gangrape-Murder Case

West Bengal: 2 Rallies Held To Protest HC Verdict On Kamduni Gangrape-Murder Case

Pedigree India Ropes In Varun Dhawan As Its First Indian Brand Ambassador, Launches Ad Film To...

Pedigree India Ropes In Varun Dhawan As Its First Indian Brand Ambassador, Launches Ad Film To...

(VIDEO) Chandigarh Chemist Shop Employees Attack Each Other With Chairs & Bricks Over Customer...

(VIDEO) Chandigarh Chemist Shop Employees Attack Each Other With Chairs & Bricks Over Customer...