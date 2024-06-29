VIDEO: Car Hits Girl Casually Walking On Road In Ghaziabad; Incident Caught On CCTV, UP Police Orders Probe

Car Hits Girl Casually Walking On Road In Ghaziabad; Incident Caught On CCTV, UP Police Orders Probe | X

Ghaziabad: Hit-and-run cases are on the rise in the country. Many incidents of hit-and-run cases have come to the fore in the recent past. In a similar incident, a girl fell prey to a reckless driver in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. The shocking incident was caught on camera, and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that a girl walking on the side of the road is hit by a car from behind, causing her to suffer serious injuries.

The incident occurred on Friday (June 28) in the Indirapuram Nitikhand area in Ghaziabad, where a car hit the girl from behind and fled the spot. There are reports that the driver fled the scene after the accident, and the car has not been caught yet. Additionally, an FIR has not been filed in connection with the matter. The video shows the girl walking dangerously close to the cars passing by her. A white-colored car comes from behind at a normal speed and hits the girl from behind.

The video also shows that the girl was forced to walk on the main road as cars were parked on the side of the road, making it impossible for pedestrians to walk on the side. Action should also be taken against those who illegally parked cars, as this contributed to the accident.

The people present at the spot rushed to help the girl and picked her up from the ground. The video was shared on the social media platform X, after which the Uttar Pradesh Police reacted to the post. The UP Police asked the Ghaziabad Police to take action against the driver. The UP Police tweeted, "Kindly look into it."

While drivers should be cautious, pedestrians should also be cautious. Walking so casually in the middle of the road is risky. Unfortunate incident. — GURUDUTT SINGH (@Gurudutt_Adv) June 29, 2024

Internet users also reacted to the video, claiming that the girl was also at fault as she was walking very casually in the middle of the road. One user said, "While drivers should be cautious, pedestrians should also be cautious. Walking so casually in the middle of the road is risky. Unfortunate incident."