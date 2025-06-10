Google Map Gaffe! Car Hangs Mid-Air From Under-Construction Flyover In UP's Maharajganj, Here Are Similar Incidents In Past

Car Hangs Mid-Air From Under-Construction Flyover In Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj After Driver Follows Directions Of Google Maps (Screengrab) | X/@PTI_News

Maharajganj: A shocking incident surfaced from Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj district on Sunday, where a car heading from Nepal towards Gorakhpur fell off from an under construction. The incident took place on National Highway 24. All the occupants of the vehicles are reported to be safe.

According to reports, the car followed directions on Google Maps. However, there was reportedly no indication of an under-construction flyover at the location. Notably, the highway connects India and Nepal through the Gorakhpur-Sonauli route. It is currently under construction.

The flyover is currently being constructed near Bhaiya, Pharenda, reported India Today. A video of the car hanging mid-air also surfaced online. In the video, it could be seen that the front part of the vehicle toppled forward.

VIDEO | Maharajganj, Uttar Pradesh: Occupants of a car had a narrow escape when their vehicle ended up hanging from an under-construction flyover. The incident took place on National Highway 24. The driver of the car was reportedly following online map which led to the accident.… pic.twitter.com/Txpkxgyv3t — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 10, 2025

According to a report by News18, the car was stopped by a pile of mud and it e got stuck in a slanted position.

After receiving the information, the police arrived at the spot. All the occupants of the vehicle were pulled out safely by cops.

The video of the car handing mid-air from the under-construction flyover soon went viral on social media. Some netizens are blaming the driver of the car for following Google Maps "blindly".

"Proof that blindly trusting GPS can take you places... literally off the edge!" an X user wrote.

Proof that blindly trusting GPS can take you places... literally off the edge! 😅🗺️🚗 — Praveen Kumar (@Praveen_T7) June 9, 2025

Another user shared a similar experience. "I was about to fall from the same situation and the fall was deep with the scooty riding I wasn't looking front as the road was lonely and side has greenry," he said.

I was about to fall from the same situation and the fall was deep with the scooty riding I wasn't looking front as the road was lonely and side has greenry — Mr Awesome (@MrPerfect012345) June 10, 2025

One of the X users, blamed authorities for not putting barricades at the entrance of the bridge. "How can there be access to a flyover that is not completed? How could a car get onto it ? No barriers or blockades ? Blaming GPS/ maps is stupidity, the construction crew should be held responsible, it’s beyond comprehension that a vehicle was allowed onto an incomplete flyover," he commented.

How can there be access to a flyover that is not completed? How could a car get onto it ? No barriers or blockades ? Blaming GPS/ maps is stupidity, the construction crew should be held responsible, it’s beyond comprehension that a vehicle was allowed onto an incomplete flyover. — Fasi (@sfasihussaini) June 9, 2025

Similar incidents of Google Maps error were also reported in the past also

French Tourists Lost Their Way:

Earlier in January this year, two French cyclists going from Delhi to Kathmandu lost their way and reached near Churaili Dam in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly. he two cyclists, Brian Jacques Gilbert and Sebastian Francois Gabriel, lost their way as Google Maps showed them the shortcut via Baheri in Bareilly, the police said as reported by news agency PTI. Villagers spotted the French citizens at night at around 11 pm at an isolated and took them to the Churaili police outpost to ensure their safety.

Car Stuck In Bengaluru Traffic Misrepresented As Parking Zone

In January 2025, a car stuck in Bengaluru traffic was shown on Google Maps suggesting the area was meant for parking. However, there was no parking zone.