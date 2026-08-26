Video Captures Exact Moment Boat Carrying 22 Workers Capsizes In Ganga River In Bihar's Bhagalpur; 20 Rescued

A boat carrying around 22 workers capsized in the strong currents of the Ganga in Bihar’s Bhagalpur district on Wednesday while they were engaged in flood-fighting work, triggering a major rescue operation. Twenty workers have been rescued, while two remain missing.

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Boat overturns during embankment work

The incident occurred in Raghopur under Kharik block of the Naugachhia police district, where workers were involved in repairing and strengthening an embankment damaged by flooding and erosion. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media, showing the boat losing balance and overturning in the river.

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Several workers reportedly jumped into the water as the boat capsized, amid panic and chaos at the site.

SDRF launches rescue operation

A State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team stationed in the area immediately launched a rescue operation and managed to pull 20 workers to safety despite the strong current. Divers and SDRF personnel are continuing their search for the two missing workers.

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Embankment repair underway

The accident occurred around two days after a section of the Raghopur embankment reportedly breached at around 2 am. Since then, the Water Resources Department and local administration had been carrying out repair work on a war footing to prevent further damage.

Senior officials monitor rescue

Senior officials, including Naugachhia SDPO Aniket Amar, DCLR Shailendra Kumar, the Kharik BDO and CO, the Kharik police station in-charge and senior Water Resources Department officials, reached the spot and are monitoring the rescue operation.