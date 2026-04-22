Video: Cameraman Thrown 25 mts In Air After Speeding Car Rams Him During Wedding Shoot In Haryana

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A wedding celebration in Sirsa turned into a nightmare when a speeding car rammed into a group of guests during a vidai ceremony, sending a cameraman flying nearly 25 metres into the air. The shocking incident, caught on video, shows the moment chaos erupted as the photographer was hit while filming the bride’s farewell.

The incident, which occurred around 6:28 AM today, has left many shaken, with video of the crash now widely shared online.

Cameraman Flung Mid-Air

At the centre of the tragedy was a photographer capturing the emotional vidai moment. Standing on the road, focused on filming the bride’s farewell, he remained unaware of the danger approaching. Within seconds, a fast-moving hatchback lost control and rammed into him.

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The impact was severe he was flung into the air before crashing onto the ground. The video shows two men desperately trying to warn him, but there was barely any time to react.

Guests Caught Off Guard

The roadside was filled with wedding guests men, women, and children dressed in vibrant traditional attire many posing near parked cars. As the vehicle veered sharply into the group, people scattered in fear. Several sustained visible injuries, though no fatalities have been reported so far.

The shocking moment, caught on camera in real-time, shows how quickly celebration turned into chaos. The white hatchback can be seen approaching at high speed before losing control and ploughing into the gathering, highlighting the dangers of reckless driving even in seemingly safe, familiar settings.

Questions Over Accountability

As the video went viral, many social media users tagged Haryana Police, demanding swift action against the driver. However, at the time of reporting, it remains unclear whether the accused has been identified or taken into custody.

The incident has sparked outrage and concern, with many calling for stricter enforcement against rash driving to prevent such tragedies from unfolding again.