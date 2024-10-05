 VIDEO: Businessman Strips Semi-Naked, Stages Protest At GST Office In Ghaziabad Over Bribery Allegation
The incident was caught on camera and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that the man is sitting in the GST office in his undergarment.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Saturday, October 05, 2024, 11:37 PM IST
Businessman Strips Semi-Naked, Stages Protest At GST Office In Ghaziabad Over Bribery Allegation | X

Ghaziabad: In a bizarre incident, a businessman staged protest in the GST office in Ghaziabad in Bollywood style on Saturday. The businessman reached the GST office, stripped semi-naked and protested inside the office in front of the officers. The incident was caught on camera and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that the man is sitting in the GST office in his undergarment.

The incident reportedly occurred in the State GST office located at Mohan Nagar check-post in Ghaziabad when the businessman reached the office and accused the GST officers asking for bribe and also harassment for not giving the amount of Rs 2 lakh. There are reports that an investigation has been initiated in connection with the matter.

The video of the incident is going viral on social media and it can be seen in the video that the GST officers are sitting inside the cabin and the businessman creates a scene after an argument with the officers. He said, "Aap mere se paisa nahi maang sakte, aap besharmipana kar rahe hai" (You can't ask me for money, You are acting shamelessly).

The businessman has been identified as Akshay Jain who removed his clothes and said, "They want two lakh rupees. I don’t have the money. I will sit here semi-naked inside the office and stage a protest." The GST officers said that he was pressuring them, to which the businessman responded, "Send me to jail. I am not involved in any fraud, yet you are putting undue pressure on me. You are imposing unjust penalties on a businessman who has not done tax evasion of a single rupee."

The officers questioned Akshay to tell them who asked for money, to which he replied, "Why wouldn’t they ask? Why were you calling me quietly (in private)?" Akshay also accused the GST officers of pressuring him to achieve their target of Rs 85 lakh. He then said that he will now sit quietly and observe silence in the room while protesting.

