Video: Bulldozer Operator Attacks Toll Booth On Delhi-Lucknow Highway In UP’s Hapur After Being Asked To Pay; Held

X

The bulldozer operator who vandalised two toll booths in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur on Tuesday after being asked to pay was nabbed by the police.

The shocking incident came to light on Tuesday when a video of the bulldozer operator surfaced on X in which he was seen trying to drive the machine through the toll and vandalising the two toll booths on either side of it on the Delhi-Lucknow highway.

According to the information, the incident happened at the Chhajarsi Toll Plaza in Hapur where the driver of the bulldozer went berserk and destroyed two booths in the presence of toll employees who were shocked to see the brazen attack on the structure and were somewhat left helpless as they could not act in any way to tackle the situation.

However, to capture the incident so that the accused could be later held accountable, one toll booth employee recorded the scene on his phone.

In the video, the toll booth employee can be heard narrating the incident as the driver of JCB kept his onslaught on the two toll booths. "The JCB driver is trying to demolish the booths as he does not want to pay the toll,” shouted the man holding the camera. He then put it on record and spoke out loud the registration number of the JCB.

After the resounding victory of the Samajwadi Party in UP loksabha, a bulldozer driver got furious when asked to pay the toll



He demolished two booths at the toll plaza, forcing the staff to flee for their lives



This incident took place at Chhijarsi Toll Plaza in Hapur district pic.twitter.com/QsKvWYPHTp — Ashwini Shrivastava (@AshwiniSahaya) June 11, 2024

As per reports, nobody was injured in the incident. Meanwhile, the incident was reported to the local police which formed a team to investigate the incident and arrested the bulldozer operator just 35 km away from the toll plaza.

आज दिनांक 11.06.2024 को थाना पिलखुवा क्षेत्रान्तर्गत छिजारसी टोल प्लाजा पर एक जेसीबी चालक द्वारा जेसीबी से टोल बूथ में तोड़फोड़ की गयी है, जिसके सम्बन्ध में थाना पिलखुवा पर अभियोग पंजीकृत कर अग्रिम विधिक कार्यवाही की जा रही है।

इस संबंध में क्षेत्राधिकारी पिलखुवा की बाइट.. pic.twitter.com/rZ9oMM3HM2 — HAPUR POLICE (@hapurpolice) June 11, 2024

"Today on 11.06.2024, a JCB driver vandalised the toll booth with a JCB at Chhijarsi toll plaza under the jurisdiction of Police Station Pilkhuwa. In relation to this, a case has been registered at Police Station Pilkhuwa and further legal action is being taken," said Hapur police in a video statement on X.