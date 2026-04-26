Video: Boy Falls From Train in Jalpaiguri, Passengers Claim Emergency Chain Failed to Halt Train

A video from West Bengal's Jalpaiguri showing a distressed woman inside a moving train has gone viral on social media, sparking concerns over railway safety and emergency response systems.

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The clip shows a woman crying while fellow passengers attempt to console her. The video was shared on the social media platform X by a user identified as Ramesh Tiwari, who claimed that a boy fell from the moving train shortly after it crossed Raninagar Railway Station.

According to the claims made in the post, passengers allegedly pulled the emergency chain and attempted to contact railway helpline numbers, but the train did not stop and no immediate assistance arrived. The user further alleged that the incident highlighted serious lapses in the railway system.

In the video, a male passenger is heard narrating that despite repeated efforts to alert authorities, the train continued moving after the alleged fall.

The viral footage has triggered mixed reactions online. While several users expressed shock over the alleged negligence, others suggested that frequent misuse of emergency chains might be a reason why the train was not halted immediately.

Authorities have not yet confirmed the date of the incident, and there is no official information about the boy reportedly involved.