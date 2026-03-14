VIDEO: 'BJP Will Contest 2027 Punjab Polls Solo,' Says HM Amit Shah; Promises Anti-Conversion Law And Drug-Free State

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announces BJP will contest the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections independently while addressing a rally in Moga | X - @AmitShah

Chandigarh, March 14: Announcing that the BJP will contest the 2027 Punjab Assembly polls alone, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday vowed that the BJP will enact an anti-conversion law within a month of forming the government in Punjab and wipe out the drug trade in two years.

Launching the party’s poll campaign while addressing a "badlav rally’’ in Punjab's Moga district, Shah promised that the double-engine government will rescue Punjab from drugs and debt and announced that though the BJP remained a junior partner to Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in the past, it began from this day its campaign to form its own government. "You have tried the Congress, Akalis and AAP, now give BJP a chance’’, he said.

Anti-conversion law promise

Taking on ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress, Shah held that Sikh Gurus made supreme sacrifices against the forced conversions, yet these parties treated the same as a vote bank. Making a major poll promise, he said that the BJP will enact an anti-conversion law within a month of coming to power.

Vows to end drug menace

On the drugs menace, the Home Minister held that 45% of heroin smuggling in the country was linked to Punjab and the BJP will wipe out the drug trade from the state within two years of coming to power.

Shah also hit out at Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, alleging that the latter neglected the state and remained a remote-controlled CM serving the party boss and Punjab had become an ATM for AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal.

Punjab did not need a comedian CM, but one who governed, Shah took a dig at Mann, adding that a collapse of the law and order situation in Punjab showed there was not any government.

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Criticism of AAP government

Earlier, prior to addressing the rally, Shah said in a post on X that the AAP government has drowned Punjab in corruption, drugs and crime and that every person in Punjab wanted "badlav’’ (change).

Punjab BJP leaders, including state chief Sunil Jakhar, Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu and state party working president Ashwani Sharma, also addressed the rally.