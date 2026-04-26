VIDEO: BJP MLA Anupama Jaiswal Suffers Burns While Burning Rahul Gandhi & Akhilesh Yadav's Effigy In UP; Supriya Shrinate Reacts

A BJP protest in Bahraich took a dramatic turn after MLA Anupama Jaiswal sustained burn injuries while setting an effigy on fire an incident that was caught on camera and has since gone viral, drawing sharp political reactions including from Congress leader Supriya Shrinate.

Incident Caught On Camera

The incident occurred during the BJP’s ‘Mahila Janaakrosh March’ near the district magistrate’s residence on Saturday. A video from the spot shows flames suddenly flaring up toward Jaiswal’s face the moment she lit an effigy of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

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Eyewitnesses said a loud burst, resembling a small firecracker, was heard before the flames surged unexpectedly, triggering panic among party workers present at the scene.

How The Fire Flared Up

According to Circle Officer Narayan Dutt Mishra, trapped air inside the effigy may have created pressure, causing flames to shoot outward like a burst. BJP leaders also suggested that excessive use of petrol or spirit could have intensified the fire.

MLA Suffers Minor Burns

Jaiswal sustained superficial burns covering around four per cent of her forehead, and some of her hair was singed. Doctors confirmed that her eyes were unharmed and her condition remains stable.

She was rushed to the district hospital immediately after the incident and later left for Lucknow for further consultation, including evaluation by a plastic surgeon.

Political Reactions Pour In

Reacting to the viral video, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav urged caution, saying those handling fire should ensure safety and proper medical care.

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate also weighed in, highlighting the risks involved in such protests and calling for greater caution while carrying out such acts.

Read Also MP News: Woman Critically Burnt After Saree Catches Fire During Aarti At Bageshwar Dham

Safety Concerns Raised

The incident has sparked a wider conversation around safety during political protests involving fire. Experts and officials have cautioned that flammable materials and enclosed structures like effigies can lead to unpredictable flare-ups if not handled carefully.

As the video continues to circulate widely, the episode has once again underscored the risks associated with symbolic protest actions involving open flames.