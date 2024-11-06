 Video: Bengaluru Bus Driver Collapses & Dies Due To Heart Attack While Driving, Conductor Jumps In To Stop The Vehicle & Save Lives
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaVideo: Bengaluru Bus Driver Collapses & Dies Due To Heart Attack While Driving, Conductor Jumps In To Stop The Vehicle & Save Lives

Video: Bengaluru Bus Driver Collapses & Dies Due To Heart Attack While Driving, Conductor Jumps In To Stop The Vehicle & Save Lives

As per reports, the incident took place at 11 am while the bus was en route from Nelamangala to Dasanapura

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, November 06, 2024, 06:53 PM IST
article-image
@TeluguScribe

In a shocking incident, a 40-year-old BMTC bus driver died due to a heart attack while driving the vehicle in Bengaluru city on Wednesday.

As per reports, the incident took place at 11 am while the bus was en route from Nelamangala to Dasanapura.

A video of the incident has now surfaced on social media showing the exact moment when the diver collapsed due to a heart attack. The bus conductor quickly jumped into the driver’s seat and took control of the vehicle saving the lives of many on the road. 

Watch the video here:

FPJ Shorts
Chhath Puja 2024: Devotees Celebrate Sun Worship Across Mumbai's Beaches And Water Bodies
Chhath Puja 2024: Devotees Celebrate Sun Worship Across Mumbai's Beaches And Water Bodies
Extra Vitamin D Intake During Pregnancy Can Boost Your Kid's Bone Health Even At Age 7; Study Reveals
Extra Vitamin D Intake During Pregnancy Can Boost Your Kid's Bone Health Even At Age 7; Study Reveals
'Trump Managed To ‘Trump’ The Odds': RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka Reacts To US Presidential Election 2024
'Trump Managed To ‘Trump’ The Odds': RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka Reacts To US Presidential Election 2024
‘Vivian Dsena & Karan Veer Mehra Are Image Conscious, Shrutika Arjun Is Unnecessarily Targetted’: Digvijay Rathee On Current Game Of Bigg Boss 18 Contestants (Exclusive)
‘Vivian Dsena & Karan Veer Mehra Are Image Conscious, Shrutika Arjun Is Unnecessarily Targetted’: Digvijay Rathee On Current Game Of Bigg Boss 18 Contestants (Exclusive)

According to reports, Kiran Kumar was operating vehicle number KA 57 F-4007 on route 256 M/1, during its final trip from Nelamangala to Dasanapura.

While on duty, Kumar suffered a heart attack and collapsed. In a courageous act, the conductor, Obalesh, immediately brought the vehicle to a safe halt, ensuring the safety of all passengers and preventing any accident.

Subsequently, Obalesh rushed Kumar to the nearby hospital, where doctors, after examination, confirmed that the driver had succumbed to a heart attack.

Read Also
Video: Bengaluru Man Sits On Box Of Firecrackers After His Friends Promise To Buy Him An...
article-image

"It is with great sadness that we announce the untimely demise of Kiran Kumar, a driver from Depot 40, who passed away due to a sudden heart attack on November 6. The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) expresses its deepest condolences to the family of Kiran Kumar. 

"The corporation prays for the peace of his soul. Senior officials from BMTC visited the family, offering their sympathies and providing an ex-gratia payment to help with the final rites," the BMTC said in a statement.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 6, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 6, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 6, 2024, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 6, 2024, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Video: Bengaluru Bus Driver Collapses & Dies Due To Heart Attack While Driving, Conductor Jumps In...

Video: Bengaluru Bus Driver Collapses & Dies Due To Heart Attack While Driving, Conductor Jumps In...

Delhi Crime: 4 Rounds Of Gunshots Fired At Maruti Workshop In Dwarka, Nandu Gang Suspected To Be...

Delhi Crime: 4 Rounds Of Gunshots Fired At Maruti Workshop In Dwarka, Nandu Gang Suspected To Be...

Delhi: Stray Bull Attacks Elderly After Pushing Her To Ground, Brave Woman Fights Back; Watch VIDEO

Delhi: Stray Bull Attacks Elderly After Pushing Her To Ground, Brave Woman Fights Back; Watch VIDEO