Video: Barmer District Collector Tina Dabi Faces Backlash Over 'Bowing' Multiple Times Before BJP Leader Satish Poonia

Get App
A video of Barmer District Collector Tina Dabi has sparked a debate on social media, with users divided over her interaction with BJP leader Satish Poonia.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, October 24, 2024, 08:17 PM IST
article-image
@nirmal_pareek93

A video of Barmer District Collector Tina Dabi has sparked a debate on social media, with netizens divided over her interaction with BJP leader Satish Poonia.  The video, which surfaced from Rajasthan’s Barmer shows Tina Dabi nodding her head five times as Poonia speaks to her.

The incident occurred when Satish Poonia, a senior BJP leader and former Rajasthan state president, visited Barmer on his birthday. 

During the visit, Poonia made a light-hearted comment praising Tina Dabi's efforts in improving cleanliness in Barmer, saying, "You are getting the cleaning done by bullying, Barmer will also become like Indore."

In the video, Tina Dabi is seen nodding respectfully while Poonia praises her work. This gesture has sparked a debate, with some social media users lauding Dabi for her professionalism and respect toward public representatives. 

However, others criticised the act, arguing that an IAS officer should maintain a degree of formality with politicians.

Satish Poonia, a key figure in Rajasthan politics, is currently overseeing BJP activities in Haryana, where the party has seen significant electoral success.

