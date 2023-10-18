 VIDEO: Bareilly's Dinanath Lassi Shop Workers Beat Up Dengue Patient & Her Relatives For Asking Water For Medicine
VIDEO: Bareilly's Dinanath Lassi Shop Workers Beat Up Dengue Patient & Her Relatives For Asking Water For Medicine

VIDEO: Bareilly's Dinanath Lassi Shop Workers Beat Up Dengue Patient & Her Relatives For Asking Water For Medicine

The incident took place at Novelty Crossing of Kotwali police station area in Bareilly on Monday (October 16) around 6.30 pm.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 18, 2023, 02:08 PM IST
article-image
Screengrab of the incident and the woman and her relatives who were allegedly beaten by Dinanath Lassi Wale shop workers | X

Bareilly: A video surfaced on social media captured the hooliganism of the employees of Dinanath Lassi Wale shop in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. In the video, workers of the famous lassi shop allegedly beat up a woman patient and her relatives for asking water to consume medicines. The woman had come to a nearby hospital to get treated for dengue. The incident took place at Novelty Crossing of Kotwali police station area in Bareilly on Monday (October 16) around 6.30 pm.

The entire incident which took place on the road was caught on a CCTV. SP City, Rahul Bhati, took cognizance of the matter and instructed police to file an FIR against the accused employees who tried to beat the woman and her relatives.

The woman Manju Gupta said that she has been suffering from dengue for the last 20 days and that she had come with her brothers to get medicine from a nearby hospital. In the evening, the woman's brothers went to the lassi shop to ask for some water so that she could have her medicines. However, the employees of the shop first misbehaved and then started a fight. As crowd gathered and started making videos, they also tried to snatch the mobile phones of the people around. Action was taken after the incident was brought to police's notice and one accused was arrested in he matter, according to reports.

article-image

