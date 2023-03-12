Watch: Garage owner's father brutally thrashed by hooligans in Maharashtra's Nashik; CCTV video surfaces |

Nashik: A shocking incident of assault has been captured on a CCTV camera in the Model Colony area of Nashik Road. The incident took place on Wednesday according to the date mentioned in the footage. The victim, the father of a garage owner named Yogesh Mule, was sitting on the steps of the garage when he was attacked by a gang.

During the assault, the victim was severely beaten and hit on the head with an iron bar, resulting in him losing three teeth and falling unconscious. Despite a bystander's attempts to intervene, the three to four assailants continued the beating until they fled when approached by citizens who were nearby.

Hooligans detained by the police after case was registered

A case of assault was registered with the Nashik Road Police. The entire incident was caught on camera, making it easier for the police to trace and detain the attackers.

While the reason for the attack is not entirely clear, it is believed to have been carried out due to an old quarrel or a dispute over the garage owner and the gang. However, the police are continuing their investigation to determine the exact motive behind the assault.

This incident is just one example of the increasing crime in Nashik, which has caused fear among the locals. The recent incident of a gold chain theft and the attack taking place within the limits of Nashik Road Police Station have only added to the rising tension in the area. With the police actively working to tackle crime, it is hoped that incidents like this will soon be a thing of the past. However, it is clear that more needs to be done to ensure the safety and security of citizens in Nashik.