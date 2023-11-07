 Video: Assam Rifles' Troops Rescue Manipur Police Commandos In Daring Attempt Amid Ambush By Militants
Videos of the daring rescue have surfaced, revealing the intense situation from inside an armoured Casspir mine-resistant vehicle. Assam Rifles troops, exhibiting remarkable composure, strategised their approach amidst a hail of bullets hitting the armoured vehicle.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, November 07, 2023, 12:43 PM IST
In a daring incident on October 31, Assam Rifles troops showcased exceptional bravery and coordination as they rescued Manipur Police commandos trapped in a deadly ambush by insurgents along the highway between Imphal and the India-Myanmar border town of Moreh. The commandos, en route to Moreh as reinforcements following the tragic death of a senior police officer overseeing the construction of a helipad in the conflict-ridden border town, found themselves under heavy gunfire from insurgents hiding in the hills.

Daring Rescue Operation Caught On Cam

Videos of the daring rescue have surfaced, revealing the intense situation from inside an armoured Casspir mine-resistant vehicle. Assam Rifles troops, exhibiting remarkable composure, strategised their approach amidst a hail of bullets hitting the armoured vehicle. The insurgents, strategically positioned on the hills, had pinned down the Manipur Police commandos. The footage captures the soldiers' calm yet urgent directives as they shielded the commandos, ensuring their safety.

Inside the Casspir vehicles, chaos ensued, with visible signs of the conflict, including bloodstains. Despite the commotion, the soldiers maintained professional calm, guiding the commandos to safety. The Assam Rifles combat medic provided immediate medical assistance, demonstrating exceptional courage and determination.

NIA Suspects Transnational Conspiracy

Retired Lieutenant General Konsam Himalay Singh highlighted the significance of joint efforts among security forces and agencies in countering terrorism. He commended the Assam Rifles troops for their swift and brave response, emphasizing the need for continued cooperation to bring stability to Manipur.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is actively investigating a suspected transnational conspiracy involving terror groups operating from Bangladesh, Myanmar, and Manipur. These groups exploit the ethnic violence, adding a layer of complexity to the region's security challenges.

Incident Follows After Months Of Manipur Violence

This incident unfolded against the backdrop of ethnic violence in Manipur, particularly between the Chin-Kuki tribes and the Meiteis, with over 180 lives lost and thousands internally displaced. The ongoing conflict, fueled by demands for inclusion under the Scheduled Tribes category and concerns over illegal immigration, has created a volatile atmosphere in the state.

