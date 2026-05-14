Video: Angry Passengers Pelt Stones At Purva Express Near Jharkhand’s Shankarpur Station; No Injuries Reported

A stone-pelting incident targeting the Purva Express was reported near Shankarpur railway station in Jharkhand, triggering panic among passengers and raising serious concerns over railway security arrangements. According to reports, stones kept near the railway tracks were hurled at the moving train while it was passing through the station area.

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No injuries to passengers aboard the Purva Express have been reported so far. Despite the attack, the train continued its journey beyond the station. Initial reports suggest that some passengers of the 07051 Charlapalli–Raxaul Special Train were allegedly involved in the stone pelting.

The special train had reportedly been stranded at Shankarpur station for over one-and-a-half hours without a scheduled halt due to a technical fault. Passengers claimed they repeatedly sought information from railway authorities regarding the prolonged stoppage but received no clear response, leading to mounting frustration.

Travellers also alleged that the train lacked basic facilities, including drinking water. Despite being a long-distance special service, the train reportedly did not have pantry services, further aggravating passengers’ anger.

Eyewitnesses said the stone pelting began suddenly, creating panic among passengers inside the Purva Express coaches. Railway staff and fellow passengers attempted to control the situation as tensions briefly escalated.

The incident has intensified demands for a thorough investigation and strict legal action against those responsible. Authorities are also facing criticism over alleged lapses in passenger communication and railway security management.