VIDEO: Ajit Doval Shown Legendary Soviet-Era Black Volga Gifted To First Human In Space Yuri Gagarin

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval was given a special tour of the legendary black GAZ-21 Volga once owned by Yuri Gagarin the first human to travel into space during his visit to Russia, where he attended the 1st International Security Forum in Moscow.

A video from the visit showed Doval being taken around the historic Soviet-era car at the National Space Centre named after Valentina Tereshkova, the world’s first woman cosmonaut.

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The iconic black Volga is considered one of the most celebrated automobiles in Soviet history and remains closely associated with Gagarin’s pioneering 1961 space mission.

Doval Meets Top Russian Leadership

During his Russia visit, Doval met Sergei Shoigu, Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, on the sidelines of the international security forum.

According to the Indian Embassy in Russia, the two sides reviewed ongoing cooperation in defence, security, energy and economic ties. They also exchanged views on the upcoming BRICS NSA meeting scheduled to be held in New Delhi.

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Doval also underlined the urgent need to reform global institutions created after the Second World War to make them more representative of the Global South and better equipped to tackle modern security challenges.

The NSA stressed the importance of ensuring uninterrupted maritime trade routes through key international waterways, including the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea.

He further asserted that there can be “no double standards in the fight against terrorism,” while referring to the April 22, 2025 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, in which 26 people were killed.

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The Story Behind Yuri Gagarin’s Black Volga

The black GAZ-21 Volga shown to Doval carries immense historical and cultural significance in Russia.

After Yuri Gagarin became the first person in space in 1961, the Soviet Union gifted him the specially customized black Volga as a symbol of national pride and achievement.

The car reportedly featured a unique sky-blue interior inspired by the cosmos and was upgraded with premium chrome finishes after factory officials learned it was being prepared for Gagarin.

Gagarin was known to be deeply fond of the vehicle and frequently used it as his personal car. Over the years, the Volga became a symbol of Soviet prestige, technological ambition and the glory of the country’s space programme.

Why The Black Volga Became Iconic

Produced between 1956 and 1970 by the Gorky Automobile Factory (GAZ), the GAZ-21 Volga was among the Soviet Union’s most prestigious vehicles.

Known for its robust build, chrome-heavy styling and spacious interiors, the Volga was mainly used by government officials, diplomats and elite figures rather than ordinary citizens.

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Black Volga models eventually became symbols of power and influence across the Soviet bloc and even inspired urban legends in Eastern Europe during the Cold War era.

Today, restored Volga models remain prized collector’s items and are viewed as enduring symbols of Soviet-era engineering and history.

Doval’s visit to the space centre and his viewing of Gagarin’s iconic car added a symbolic cultural moment to his wider diplomatic and security engagements in Russia.