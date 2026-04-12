First Human In Space: Everything About Major Yuri Gagarin And Vostok 1

Yuri Gagarin |

Yuri Alekseyevich Gagarin, or Yuri Gagarin, was a Soviet pilot and cosmonaut who holds a historic place in human history as the first person to travel into space. He travelled on Vostok 1, and Gagarin completed one orbit of Earth on April 12, 1961, taking 108 minutes. He was born on March 9, 1934, in Klushino, a small village in the Soviet Union (now Russia).

Gagarin rose from humble beginnings to become a global icon of space exploration. His journey symbolised not just a technological achievement, but also a moment of pride during the intense space race between the Soviet Union and the United States. Let’s deep dive into his life and the milestones he has achieved, making history as the first man in space.

Who was Yuri Gagarin?

Yuri Gagarin was born in Klushino, a village in Smolensk Oblast, Russia. His father, Aleksey Ivanovich Gagarin, was a carpenter, and his mother, Anna Timofeyevna Gagarina, was a dairy farmer. Yuri was the third of four children. Gagarin worked as a foundryman at a steel plant in Lyubertsy in his youth.

Yuri later joined the Soviet Air Force as a pilot and was stationed at the Luostari Air Base, near the Norway–Soviet Union border. His life changed when he was selected for the Soviet space programme alongside five other cosmonauts. Following his spaceflight, he became the deputy training director of the Cosmonaut Training Centre, which was later named after him.

Yuri Gagarin | TripAdvisor

First man in space

On April 12, 1961, Yuri Gagarin made history aboard the spacecraft Vostok 1. He completed a full orbit of the Earth in just 108 minutes, marking a groundbreaking achievement for mankind. As he launched into space, Gagarin famously exclaimed “Poyekhali!” (Let’s go!), a phrase that later became synonymous with the beginning of human spaceflight.

Continued serving in Soviet space

Despite his fame, Gagarin remained grounded and continued to serve in the Soviet space programme. Tragically, his life was cut short; he died when the MiG-15 that he was piloting with flight instructor Vladimir Seryogin crashed near the town of Kirzhach on March 27, 1968, at the age of 34.

What was Vostok 1?

Vostok 1 was the first spacecraft to carry a human into outer space. It was launched on April 12, 1961, by the Soviet Union and carried cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin on a pioneering journey beyond Earth’s atmosphere.

The mission lasted 108 minutes, during which Vostok 1 completed one full orbit around Earth. It was launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome and reached an altitude of about 327 kilometres. The spacecraft was largely automated, as scientists were unsure how humans would react to spaceflight, though Gagarin had manual override controls if needed.

Vostok 1 | Wikipedia

Vostok 1 was spherical in shape, and it was designed to withstand the intense heat of re-entry into Earth’s atmosphere. After completing its orbit, the spacecraft re-entered the atmosphere, and Gagarin ejected at about 7 km above the ground, landing safely by parachute, as the capsule itself landed separately.