Video: 33-Year-Old Man Drowns To Death In Resort Swimming Pool As Bystanders Fail To Act In Gujarat's Rajkot | X @nextminutenews7

A tragic incident unfolded at Heaven Resort in Kagvad, located in Gujarat's Rajkot district, where a 33-year-old man lost his life in a swimming pool accident. The deceased, identified as Ajay Rathoda, had visited the resort with his family to spend a relaxing Sunday away from routine life. What was meant to be a joyful outing, however, turned into a devastating event within moments. The entire incident was captured on video.

The incident took place on April 19 (Sunday) at around 4 pm. In the video, Ajay, surrounded by people, most likely his family members, and completely drenched in water, is seen sitting at the edge of the pool before getting up to go somewhere.

Within seconds of standing up, he is seen pausing before becoming unconscious and sinking into the water. The exact cause of his sudden loss of consciousness remains unclear, though it is suspected that a medical emergency may have occurred while he was in the pool.

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One might have hoped that, after seeing a person sink into the water, those nearby would have come to the man's aid, but those near him did not move an inch from their positions to help the drowning man. Instead, the clip clearly shows people at the pool turning a blind eye to the situation, while Ajay continued to sink further into the water, leading to his death.

Police have launched an investigation into the matter, and the resort's CCTV footage will also be used as part of the investigation.