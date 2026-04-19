On Camera: 3 Brothers Killed On The Spot After Speeding Bike Crashes Into Truck While Making Reel On NH-135 In Mauganj

A horrifying road accident on National Highway-135 in Mauganj has shocked residents after three brothers were killed on the spot while performing dangerous bike stunts for a social media reel.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The accident occurred on April 14 near Panni Pathariya under the jurisdiction of Mauganj Police Station. A video of the incident has now gone viral on social media, drawing widespread outrage over reckless stunt culture among youths.

According to police, five youths were involved in the incident. Three of them were riding on one motorcycle, while two others followed on another bike, filming the stunt. In an attempt to create dramatic footage, the rider accelerated the bike to high speed. During the stunt, one of the youths seated behind was seen waving a country-made pistol.

The viral footage shows the speeding motorcycle overtaking trailers on the highway before suddenly losing balance. The bike crashed into a trailer, leading to the instant deaths of the three riders. The two youths on the trailing motorcycle also fell and sustained injuries.

The deceased have been identified as Uplaksh Kol (17), Amrish Kol (22), and Hemraj Kol (17), residents of Bela village. Police recovered a country-made pistol from the accident site. Authorities stated that rash driving, overspeeding, and reckless behavior were the primary causes of the fatal crash.