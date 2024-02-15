VIDEO: 3 Masked Men Barge Into Jewelry Shop With Knife, Assault Owner & Flee Away With Valuables In Hyderabad

Hyderabad: CCTV footage from a jewelry shop in Hyderabad has surfaced, showing a horrifying incident where three men robbed the store at knifepoint. The robbery occurred around 1:30 pm on Wednesday in the Akbarbagh area of Hyderabad.

The video saw a man, wearing a cap and mask, entering the shop and browsing through jewelry. As the shopkeeper assists him, another man, also wearing a cap and with his face covered, forcefully enters and assaults the shopkeeper. Climbing onto the counter, waves a knife at the shopkeeper

Moments later, a third individual, wearing a helmet, entered the shop and began stuffing jewelry boxes into a bag, as shown in the CCTV footage. Throughout the robbery, the shopkeeper was forced to lie on the floor.

The first person who entered the shop was not actively participating in the robbery but appeared to be partner in crime for the other two, the person was watching the scene without getting involved in it.

The shopkeeper, who sustained knife-stab injuries, has been hospitalized, and the police are actively searching for the three men involved.

Later after speaking about the incident to reporters, the shop owner stated that the event occurred around 01:15 and 01:20 pm, and the robbers had also took away gold worth of 15-20 lakh.

The assaulted shop keeper was the son of the shop owner who is now hospitalised after being assaulted in the attack.

The investigation on the robbery case is going and the robbers have not been nabbed yet.