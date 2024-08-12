 Video: 25-Yr-Old Woman Electrocuted While Installing New Office Banner In Hyderabad’s LB Nagar
Video: 25-Yr-Old Woman Electrocuted While Installing New Office Banner In Hyderabad's LB Nagar

A 25-year-old woman, identified as Chilumula Aruna, a resident of Korutla in Jagityala district in Hyderabad was electrocuted while installing a new banner in front of her office in LB Nagar

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, August 12, 2024, 02:12 PM IST
article-image
X

In a shocking incident, a woman was electrocuted while installing a new banner in front of her office in Hyderabad’s LB Nagar on Monday.

The purported video of the incident, now viral on social media, shows the moment when the woman got the electric shock while holding the banner in front of her office.

Watch the video here:

As per reports, the woman working at the private consultancy has been identified as 25-year-old Chilumula Aruna, a resident of Korutla in Jagityala district.

Minutes after the tragic incident the woman was rushed to the hospital by her colleague, however, she was pronounced dead by doctors on arrival.

Eight-year-old killed as school bus overturns in Amaravati

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a student died and three others were injured when a school bus met with an accident in Andhra Pradesh's Annamayya district on Monday, police said.

The accident occurred near Obulavaripalli when the bus belonging to a private school overturned.

According to police, the bus fell by the roadside after hitting a boulder.

The deceased was identified as Bhavishya (8), who was sitting close to the bus door. The girl, a student of second standard, died on the spot.

The bus had started from Obulavaripalli and was heading to Shravani Vidyaniketan School, which is about five kilometres from the town. The vehicle was carrying 20 students.

The bus driver apparently failed to notice a boulder and lost control of the vehicle after hitting it.

The bus driver fled the scene after the accident. The passersby rescued the students and alerted the police.

Most of the students sustained minor injuries. Three of the injured were shifted to hospital.

Police said efforts were on to arrest the driver.

