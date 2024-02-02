Video: 25-Year-Old Agra Man Dies Of Heart Attack While Working In Sweet Shop; Family In Shock

X

In a shocking incident a young man died allegedly due to a heart attack while working in a shop in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra. The purported CCTV footage of the incident surfaced on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Friday. In the video, the man can be seen suddenly falling unconscious on the ground.

Watch the video here:

Family in shock

As per reports, people present inside the shop quickly took him to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him ‘dead on arrival’. Reports suggest this shocking incident happened in Agra’s Kamla Nagar and the young man has been identified as 25-year-old Jasveer alias Veeru.

Veeru’s co-workers and family members are shocked by his sudden death. They are unable to understand how a healthy man suddenly collapsed and lost his life. Veeru is survived by his parents and sister. Though it is believed that the man died due to a heart attack, the real reason will be known only after the post mortem report.

Probe on

Currently, the police have launched an investigation into the matter and they are examining the CCTV footage installed inside the sweet shop.