Video: 22-Year-Old Working Two Jobs Dies After Jumping From Valsad Residential Tower

A 22-year-old delivery executive died after allegedly jumping from the 13th floor of a residential building in Gujarat’s Valsad, leaving behind a grieving family that depended heavily on his earnings.

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The deceased, identified as Manav Rajubhai Patel, lived in the Sughad Falia area of Valsad and worked as a delivery boy for Domino’s Pizza. According to police and family members, Manav had left home for work on Sunday morning as usual. His mother, Sangeetaben Patel, had gone to her vegetable shop and returned around 1 pm, only to learn of the tragic incident.

CCTV footage of the incident has gone viral on social media, showing Manav pacing around the corridor, looking in different directions, and appearing hesitant before climbing onto a low wall and jumping from the building.

The family was informed after Manav’s aunt received a call from an acquaintance, who connected her to police officials. The family was then asked to reach Sardar Heights on Tithal Road. Upon arriving at the Damanganga Wing building, they found Manav’s body lying in the compound, covered with a white sheet.

Police said Manav had gone to the 13th floor of the building and jumped. Local residents alerted emergency services, but doctors declared him dead at the scene due to severe injuries sustained in the fall.

Family members described Manav as hardworking and responsible. Following the death of his father around one-and-a-half years ago, he had become the primary earning member of the household. Besides his delivery job, he reportedly worked in an ice business during the mornings to support his widowed mother and 15-year-old sister.

His uncle said Manav was under financial stress and had concerns related to loans, though he never openly discussed his problems.

Police have registered an accidental death case under Section 174 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and launched an investigation. CCTV footage reportedly captured Manav’s final minutes before the incident. Authorities are trying to determine the circumstances that led to the tragedy.