MP News: 22-Year-Old Man Hangs Himself To Death On Instagram Live In Shivpurvi; 14-Minute VIDEO Surfaces

MP News: 22-Year-Old Man Ends Life During Instagram Live In Shivpurvi | FP Photo

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A 22-year-old man committed suicide by hanging himself while streaming live on Instagram in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri.

He had a melancholic song titled "Main Adhura Jee Raha Hoon" playing on his music system while streaming live.

The video clip, approximately 14 minutes in length, capturing Manoj Rajak's live suicide, has surfaced. In the footage, Manoj is seen using a chair to climb onto a clothes-hanging stand. During this attempt, he slips and falls from the stand once. He then steps back briefly to adjust the angle of his mobile phone camera. While doing so, he appears to read messages appearing on the live stream. He waves goodbye to his friends, blows a flying kiss, and then—using the chair once again to climb onto the stand—he grasps the ceiling fan, ties the scarf he is wearing around his neck to the fan, and hangs himself.

Watch the DISTURBING VIDEO below :

24-Year-Old Youth Hangs Himself After Going Live On Instagram In MP's Shivpuri#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews #Shivpuri pic.twitter.com/AQ2zslUwdc — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) March 28, 2026

According to police reports, the deceased was identified as 22-year-old Manoj Rajak, whose father's name is Sindhiya Rajak. he remarried following the death of Manoj's mother. Manoj had a sister who was already married. Subsequently, Manoj's father also passed away. After that, Manoj moved out of the family home—leaving behind his stepmother, two stepsisters, and a stepbrother—to live in a separate rented room

According to Shubham Rajak, a friend of Manoj, Manoj worked alongside him as a helper in Pilambar. He also sold ready-made garments from his room to help cover his daily expenses; his friends would often purchase clothes directly from him at his home.

The specific reasons that drove Manoj to commit suicide while streaming live remain unclear. People and acquaintances attribute this incident to a romantic affair and family-related depression.

In this regard, Vikas Yadav, the Station In-charge of the Dehat Police Station, stated that the police have registered a case of unnatural death.

A post-mortem examination of the body has been conducted. No suicide note was found in the deceased's possession. The police have seized the mobile phone.

The investigation will proceed based on the statements provided by the family members.