Bhopal News: 2,888 Gas Cylinders Seized From Across The State So Far | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Though the government is claiming that there is no shortage of LPG cylinders and fuel, panic buying is being done by people. LPG cylinders are even being sold in the black market.

During the operation continuing for the past many days till date, the government raided 2,046 places across the state and seized 2,888 gas cylinders. Moreover, nine FIRs have been filed in this regard.

Fuel sales jump two to two-and-a-half times

The government stated on Saturday that under normal conditions, around 18,548 kilolitres of petrol and diesel are sold in Madhya Pradesh. However, for the past few days, vehicle owners are doing panic buying of fuel. In some districts, the sale of fuel has seen a jump of two to two-and-a-half times. It is due to this that there are long queues of vehicles at fuel stations and a situation akin to fuel stations running dry has come to the fore.

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The government clarified that there is no shortage of fuel and its supply remains constant. To meet the increased demand for fuel, supply locations are working overtime.