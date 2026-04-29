Video: 22-Year-Old Woman Dies Of Heart Attack While Dancing At Wedding In Rajasthan's Jalore

A wedding celebration in Rajasthan turned tragic after a 22-year-old woman collapsed and died while dancing during a ceremony in Morseem village of Bagoda town.

The incident occurred on Monday night during a ‘Bindori’ function when Deepu, the wife of a Mumbai-based businessman, was dancing to Rajasthani songs along with family members. According to relatives, she had been dancing for around 10 minutes when she suddenly felt unwell and collapsed on the dance floor.

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Family members immediately rushed her to a government hospital in Morseem village, where doctors declared her dead. Medical professionals informed the family that the cause of death was a suspected heart attack. Efforts were reportedly made to revive her, including administering injections to support heart function, but she could not be saved.

The incident took place during wedding celebrations in Morseem village, where ceremonies were scheduled on April 28 and May 1. Deepu had recently arrived at her maternal relatives’ home from Satda village in Sanchore to attend the family wedding.

According to family members, Deepu had been married just four months ago to Dilip Kumar, who runs a steel business in Mumbai. This was her first visit to attend a family function after her marriage. Her younger sister and parents had accompanied her to the ceremony.

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Following her death, the family declined to conduct a post-mortem examination. Police subsequently handed over the body to the relatives for last rites. A video of the incident surfaced on Tuesday, drawing widespread attention online.