VIDEO: 2 Youths Brutally Beaten With Rods & Sticks Inside Hospital In Punjab's Sangrur; 3 Arrested, Congress Slams AAP Govt

2 Youths Brutally Beaten With Rods & Sticks Inside Hospital In Punjab's Sangrur

Sangrur: In a shocking incident, two youths were attacked inside a hospital in Sangrur, Punjab. The horrific incident was caught on camera and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that around three to four youths barged into the hospital and brutally thrashed the youths with rods and sticks. The incident has exposed the poor state of law and order in Punjab. The incident was caught on the CCTV cameras installed in the hospital. Both the youths have suffered serious injuries in the attack.

Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira has shared the video of the incident on his official social media account and slammed Bhagwant Mann-led government in Punjab over the attack. He claimed that even patients are not safe in the state and raised questions over Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's claims that law and order situation is good in Punjab.

Warning: Disturbing Video, Viewer's Discretion Advised

The incident occurred on Tuesday (September 10) night over an old enmity and the victims have been identified as Manpreet Singh and Kulwinder Singh. As per reports, Manpreet claimed that he got a message from his friends and they called him near the civil hospital. When he reached near the hospital, around five to six people attacked him with sticks and rods.

On receiving information of attack on his friend, Kulwinder also reached the hospital, where the miscreants attacked him in the emergency ward of District Hospital Sangrur. The CCTV footage shows the youths brutally thrashing them inside the hospital and the victim is also seen bleeding profusely after being hit in the attack.

There are reports that the police have registered a case in connection with the matter and initiated an inquiry into the matter. There are also reports that three of the accused have been arrested and the police have launched a search operation to nab the other accused in the matter.