 VIDEO: 2 Youths Brutally Beaten With Rods & Sticks Inside Hospital In Punjab's Sangrur; 3 Arrested, Congress Slams AAP Govt
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaVIDEO: 2 Youths Brutally Beaten With Rods & Sticks Inside Hospital In Punjab's Sangrur; 3 Arrested, Congress Slams AAP Govt

VIDEO: 2 Youths Brutally Beaten With Rods & Sticks Inside Hospital In Punjab's Sangrur; 3 Arrested, Congress Slams AAP Govt

It can be seen in the video that around three to four youths barged into the hospital and brutally thrashed the youths with rods and sticks. The incident has exposed the poor state of law and order in Punjab. The incident was caught on the CCTV cameras installed in the hospital.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Wednesday, September 11, 2024, 11:22 PM IST
article-image
2 Youths Brutally Beaten With Rods & Sticks Inside Hospital In Punjab's Sangrur | X

Sangrur: In a shocking incident, two youths were attacked inside a hospital in Sangrur, Punjab. The horrific incident was caught on camera and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that around three to four youths barged into the hospital and brutally thrashed the youths with rods and sticks. The incident has exposed the poor state of law and order in Punjab. The incident was caught on the CCTV cameras installed in the hospital. Both the youths have suffered serious injuries in the attack.

Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira has shared the video of the incident on his official social media account and slammed Bhagwant Mann-led government in Punjab over the attack. He claimed that even patients are not safe in the state and raised questions over Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's claims that law and order situation is good in Punjab.

Warning: Disturbing Video, Viewer's Discretion Advised

The incident occurred on Tuesday (September 10) night over an old enmity and the victims have been identified as Manpreet Singh and Kulwinder Singh. As per reports, Manpreet claimed that he got a message from his friends and they called him near the civil hospital. When he reached near the hospital, around five to six people attacked him with sticks and rods.

FPJ Shorts
PNB Fraud Case: ED Attaches ₹29.75 Crore In Assets Linked To Fugitive Nirav Modi
PNB Fraud Case: ED Attaches ₹29.75 Crore In Assets Linked To Fugitive Nirav Modi
West Bengal: District Judge Alleges Attack On Residence By Miscreants After Ruling In POCSO Case; Urges Calcutta HC For Security
West Bengal: District Judge Alleges Attack On Residence By Miscreants After Ruling In POCSO Case; Urges Calcutta HC For Security
9/11 Terror Attacks 23rd Anniversary: US President Joe Biden To Continue Dismantling Terrorist Networks, Kamala Harris Remembers Lives Lost; VIDEO
9/11 Terror Attacks 23rd Anniversary: US President Joe Biden To Continue Dismantling Terrorist Networks, Kamala Harris Remembers Lives Lost; VIDEO
Axis Mutual Fund Front-Running Scandal: ED Raids Mumbai & Kolkata; Seizes ₹12.96 Lakh, Foreign Currency, And Key Documents Tied To Illicit Gains
Axis Mutual Fund Front-Running Scandal: ED Raids Mumbai & Kolkata; Seizes ₹12.96 Lakh, Foreign Currency, And Key Documents Tied To Illicit Gains

On receiving information of attack on his friend, Kulwinder also reached the hospital, where the miscreants attacked him in the emergency ward of District Hospital Sangrur. The CCTV footage shows the youths brutally thrashing them inside the hospital and the victim is also seen bleeding profusely after being hit in the attack.

Read Also
Mumbai Viral Video: Female School Student Abused, Brutally Thrashed By Group Of Girls In Versova's...
article-image

There are reports that the police have registered a case in connection with the matter and initiated an inquiry into the matter. There are also reports that three of the accused have been arrested and the police have launched a search operation to nab the other accused in the matter.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

West Bengal: District Judge Alleges Attack On Residence By Miscreants After Ruling In POCSO Case;...

West Bengal: District Judge Alleges Attack On Residence By Miscreants After Ruling In POCSO Case;...

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: AAP Fields WWE Wrestler Kavita Against Congress’ Vinesh

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: AAP Fields WWE Wrestler Kavita Against Congress’ Vinesh

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Bhupinder Singh Hooda Warns Voters Against INLD, JJP, Calls Them...

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Bhupinder Singh Hooda Warns Voters Against INLD, JJP, Calls Them...

VIDEO: 2 Youths Brutally Beaten With Rods & Sticks Inside Hospital In Punjab's Sangrur; 3 Arrested,...

VIDEO: 2 Youths Brutally Beaten With Rods & Sticks Inside Hospital In Punjab's Sangrur; 3 Arrested,...

Good News For Senior Citizens: Modi Cabinet Expands Ayushman Bharat Scheme For People Over 70 Years...

Good News For Senior Citizens: Modi Cabinet Expands Ayushman Bharat Scheme For People Over 70 Years...