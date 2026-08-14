VIDEO: 2 Workers Killed After Crane Loses Balance While Lifting Generator In Haryana's Panchkula |

Panchkula: Two workers were killed in a tragic industrial accident at Industrial Area Phase-2 in Haryana's Panchkula on Thursday after a crane reportedly lost balance while lifting a heavy generator to the rooftop of a company building.

The accident took place around 3.30 pm at Plot No. 310, where Milliams Engineer Solutions is located. According to preliminary information, the generator was being lifted with the help of a crane to the fourth-floor rooftop when the two workers sitting on top of the generator fell along with it after the crane became unstable.

#VIDEO: Two young helpers in their early 20s died after a crane overturned while lifting a generator at a company premises in Panchkula, Haryana. pic.twitter.com/x3GQviCNof — Rishu Raj Singh (@rishuraj_chd) August 14, 2026

CCTV Captures Horrific Incident

The entire incident was reportedly captured on CCTV cameras installed near the site. In the viral video, one can see the crane coming down heavily, damaging electric wires. Within seconds, two workers fell on the ground along with the generator, making a loud sound. The impact looks so severe that both lie motionless, with blood coming out of one of them's heads.

According to an Amar Ujala report, the victims were identified as Manish, a native of Bihar, and Naveen, who belonged to Himachal Pradesh. Both sustained critical injuries in the fall and were rushed to the Sector-6 Civil Hospital. Doctors, however, declared them dead on arrival.

The incident also caused damage to electrical infrastructure in the area. The falling generator reportedly came into contact with power lines, damaging an electricity pole and disrupting the local power supply. No other person on the road was injured, although officials said the consequences could have been more severe had anyone been passing underneath at the time. Police are examining the footage to determine how the generator was being lifted, the position of the workers and what caused the crane to lose balance.

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Accident Raises Workplace Safety Concerns

The accident has also raised questions over whether proper workplace safety procedures were followed. Cops are expected to examine why the workers were allegedly sitting on the generator while it was being lifted to the rooftop and whether the equipment was being operated in accordance with prescribed safety procedures.

A team from the Sector-19 police outpost reached the spot after receiving information about the incident. Police have reportedly taken the crane, generator and other equipment used during the operation into custody as part of the investigation.

The bodies were kept at the Civil Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination. Further action will depend on the findings of the police and other concerned authorities, including whether the accident resulted from a technical failure or alleged negligence in following industrial safety norms.