Video: 2 Stray Dogs Chase, Attack Child In Maharashtra’s Daulatabad; Boy Seriously Injured

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A young boy was seriously injured after two stray dogs allegedly chased and attacked him in Daulatabad in Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, triggering fresh concern over the growing menace of stray dogs in the area.

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According to local reports, the child was playing outside his home when two stray dogs suddenly targeted him. Terrified after seeing the animals running towards him, the boy tried to escape. However, the dogs chased him, caught up with him and attacked him, reportedly knocking him to the ground and biting him repeatedly.

The child cried out for help as the attack continued. Hearing his screams, local residents rushed to the spot and managed to drive the dogs away by shouting and throwing stones. The injured boy was subsequently taken to a nearby hospital, where he is undergoing treatment. Details about the extent of his injuries were not immediately available.

The incident has sparked anger among residents, particularly parents, who have raised concerns over the increasing number of stray dogs in Daulatabad and surrounding areas. Residents said stray dogs have previously chased two-wheelers and attacked pedestrians, particularly at night.

The latest attack has also revived memories of a horrific incident reported about a month ago in Kasabkheda village in Khultabad taluka, where a three-year-old boy, Sarthak Patil, was allegedly mauled to death by a pack of eight stray dogs.

Residents have urged the local administration and authorities to take immediate measures to address the stray-dog problem and prevent further attacks on children.