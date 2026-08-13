Bengaluru Mangalsutra-Snatching: Dog Comes To Woman’s Help, But In Vain; Brazen Attack Caught On CCTV

A woman was attacked and robbed of her 25-gram gold chain by two chain-snatchers in Bengaluru early Wednesday morning, with CCTV footage capturing the assault and a stray dog’s unsuccessful attempt to intervene.

Woman attacked on way home

The incident took place around 5 am in the Doddabidarakallu area when Vijayamma, who runs a milk shop, was returning home after shutting her shop for the day.

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According to her complaint, two men riding a scooter approached her from behind. One of them got off the vehicle, grabbed her and allegedly forced her to the ground before snatching her mangalsutra. Vijayamma reportedly raised an alarm and struggled to free herself, but the accused managed to flee with the gold chain.

Attack captured on CCTV

The CCTV footage shows the woman walking alone when the two men approach her on the scooter. One of the suspects can be seen getting off and grabbing her from behind before pinning her to the ground.

Hearing the woman’s screams, a stray dog rushed towards the attacker and appeared to try to intervene. However, the attempt failed to deter the chain-snatcher, who escaped from the spot with the stolen jewellery.

The footage of the incident has since surfaced on social media.

Police launch investigation

Police have registered a complaint and launched an investigation to identify the suspects. Efforts are underway to trace the scooter-borne accused and recover the stolen gold chain.