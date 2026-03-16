Video: 19-Year-Old Making Video On Highway Run Over By Truck In Nuh, Dies On Spot

A 19-year-old youth was killed while filming an Instagram reel on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Haryana’s Nuh on Saturday, police said. The victim, identified as Moin, a Class 12 student from Shahpur Nagli village, was struck by a speeding truck while walking on the highway with a friend.

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According to officials, Moin had gone to the expressway near Channel No. 59 with two friends to shoot a social media video. After parking their motorcycle below the elevated stretch, the trio climbed onto the high-speed roadway. Moin and his friend Saad were walking on the lane while consuming an energy drink and acting for the video, while the third friend recorded the clip on a mobile phone.

During filming, a speeding truck, reportedly overtaking other vehicles, hit Moin from behind. He died on the spot due to severe injuries. His two companions were thrown aside but escaped with minor injuries.

A video of the incident has surfaced online, showing the moments leading up to the crash. Locals gathered soon after the accident and alerted police. Officers reached the scene, took custody of the body, and sent it to the government hospital in Mandi Khera for post-mortem examination.

Station House Officer Subhash Chandra of Ferozepur Jhirka police station said efforts are underway to identify and trace the truck driver. He urged citizens to avoid stopping or filming reels on high-speed expressways, warning that such activities can lead to fatal accidents.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident and informed the victim’s family.