VIDEO: 1 Student Dead, 8 Injured In Stampede After Electric Wire Falls On Devotees During Navratri At Kalkaji Temple In Delhi

1 Student Dead, 8 Injured In Stampede After Electric Wire Falls On Devotees During Navratri

Delhi: In a tragic incident which came to light from a temple in Delhi, one person died and eight others suffered injuries due to stampede after a student suffered electric shock. The incident occurred during Navratri celebrations at Kalkaji Temple when an electric wire fell on the devotees and a stampede occurred after a class 9 student suffered electric shock. The injured have been taken to Safdarjung and AIIMS hospitals for treatment.

The student has been identified as Mayank and was a resident of Ghaziabad. A video has surfaced on the internet in which it can be seen that the injured are being carried by the locals after the incident occurred. There are reports that the temple administration shut the temple for devotees and turned off the electricity. The wire was later repaired and the temple was re-opened for the devotees after that.

The police on the spot after receiving information about the incident and registered a case in connection with the matter. They have initiated an investigation into the matter. The incident occurred ahead of the Navratri festival as a huge number of devotees gathered at the Kalkaji Temple. A halogen light wire snapped and fell on an iron grill due to which around seven devotees suffered electric shock.

As the incident occurred a stampede occurred and the devotees started running out of the temple. Around eight people suffered injuries in the incident and were admitted to the hospital for treatment. The deceased class 9 student from Greenfield Academy in Noida had come to Kalkaji Temple with his family for darshan (worship). He had one brother and two sisters, and his father works as a plumber.

The police took the dead body of the victim into their custody and sent his dead body for post-mortem. They handed over the dead body of the kid to his family members after performing the post-mortem. The police have informed that the condition of the injured is stable.