'Victory Of My Lawyers': Parody X Account ‘Dr Nimo Yadav’ Restored After Delhi HC Order

Prateek Sharma |

New Delhi: Social media parody account “Dr. Nimo Yadav” was restored on X after the Delhi High Court on Monday ordered its immediate restoration. The account is operated by Prateek Sharma. Sharma on Wednesday took to X to address the matter with his followers and thank his legal team.

Taking to X, he said, "On March 19, 2026, my X account was unjustly withheld by the Indian government without any notice, reason, or blocking order."

"Thank you to everyone who raised their voice against this unlawful action. I would like to express my gratitude to my legal team @vrindagrover ma’am, @NakulGandhi511 , @apar1984 and @advsoutik who fought this case against Government of India," he added.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

He said that his judgment even benefited another X user, @Nher_who, who received a similar decision based on his case at the first hearing, despite filing a writ petition a week after him.

"I wasn’t fighting only for myself, I stood up for everyone affected by this unjust blocking, regardless of whether you belong to the RW or LW," he added.

He further said, "If your account remains blocked, consider approaching the court and filing a writ petition."

He also clarified that he is not affiliated with any political party and that no political party reached out to him. He added that he covered his legal expenses himself.