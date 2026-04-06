Delhi HC Orders Immediate Restoration of Parody X Account ‘Dr Nimo Yadav'

Supreme Court | File pic

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday ordered the immediate restoration of the parody X account “Dr. Nimo Yadav.” The account is being operated by petitioner Prateek Sharma, according to Live Law.

However, Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav said that certain tweets flagged as objectionable by the Central government will remain blocked for now. Prateek Sharma has been directed to appear before a Review Committee to examine whether these tweets will have to continue being blocked.

“Account to be restored immediately. Tweets identified in the blocking order will remain withheld temporarily. Principles of natural justice shall be followed before the Review Committee,” the court said.

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav was hearing a plea filed by Prateek Sharma against the blocking of his parody account “Dr. Nimo Yadav.”

Sharma reportedly claimed that the blocking of his account resulted in loss of income and disruption of professional engagements, as the account was a source of livelihood for him.

The account was blocked on 19 March, on the orders of the Central government, after it found that the account was “spreading false narratives involving the Prime Minister” and “portraying him in bad taste.”

According to the documents submitted before the Court, 11 other X handles have also been blocked in view of the Central government’s 18 March blocking order.