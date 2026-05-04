'Victory Of Democracy': Hema Malini Hails BJP’s Big Bengal Surge - VIDEO

file image | PTI

Celebrations intensified within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) camp as party leaders and supporters reacted to strong trends in the West Bengal Assembly election results.

BJP Lok Sabha MP Hema Malini expressed her excitement in a post on X, calling the outcome a “landslide victory” and a “victory of democracy.” She credited the party’s performance to the leadership and efforts of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, while congratulating all winning candidates.

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As of 2:45 PM, trends released by the Election Commission of India (ECI) showed the BJP leading in 193 seats, well above the majority mark in the 294-member Assembly. The All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) was trailing with 94 seats, while other parties were ahead in five constituencies.

Amid the ongoing counting, senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya declared victory for the party. Speaking to ANI, he said the people of West Bengal had placed their trust in Prime Minister Modi and thanked voters for their support. He also emphasised the strategic importance of West Bengal for national security.

With counting still underway, the BJP appears set for a historic win, potentially ending the long-standing rule of the TMC in the state.